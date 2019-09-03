You Can Get Major Savings on These 5 Best-Selling Baby Items at Walmart Right Now

Image zoom

Babies are expensive. And I say that as a non parent in an observation unclouded by overwhelming love and joy that I’m sure makes the financial strains of raising a child worth it. As someone able to have this unbiased vantage point, I consider it one of my duties as an e-commerce editor to provide cost-efficient solutions for those moms and dads who continually need new products for their growing bundles of joy.

For the entire month of September, Walmart is offering savings on the best of the retailer’s online baby section, giving parents’ wallets a breather on much-needed items from top brands. Whether your baby has outgrown his or her bed, torn apart every book in the house, or splatter painted the car seat with impossible-to-remove food, you’ll find the baby gear you need.

Update, upgrade, or simply replace essentials for less, like $20 off a wi-fi enabled baby video monitor, nearly 35 percent off adorable dino crib bedding, 25 percent off a top-rated Graco convertible car seat, and half off this portable infant bathtub. While Walmart is offering hundreds of discounts on baby clothes, accessories, cleaning products, nursery pieces, must-have gear for new moms, and more, you can stock up on what you both need and want for your little one.

Below are the biggest saving opportunities on some best-selling baby items of 2019. From September 16 to 30, participating Walmart locations will also take car seats you no longer use (like if it’s expired or your kids have outgrown it) to recycle and give you $30 gift cards in exchange to use in stores and online. You can find locations here.

Sterilize baby’s feeding tools in as little as six minutes with this bacteria-killing bottle, pump, and accessory cleaning device.

Buy It! Philips Avent 3-in-1 Electric Steam Sterilizer, $38.49 (orig. $74.99); walmart.com

This lightweight and durable mattress is dual sided, one with extra firmness for infants and the other featuring additional cushioning for toddlers.

Buy It! Safety 1st Grow with Me 2 in 1 Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress, $42 (orig. $58); walmart.com

Help inspire your little one’s magical dreams with a set of Mickey Mouse and Pluto bedding that includes a comforter, fitted sheet, crib skirt, and keepsake box.

Buy It! Disney Let’s Go Mickey II 4 Piece Crib Bedding Set, $38 (orig. $66.17); walmart.com

Get a stroller and car seat in this affordable bundle, which also features one-hand fold capabilities for maximum convenience.

Buy It! Graco LiteRider LX Travel System, Xander, $99.99 (orig. $139.99); walmart.com

Keep an extra car seat base in your second car or another family member’s car to limit the hassle of transitioning. Right now, this base is a whopping 75 percent off.

Buy It! Graco SnugRide Click Connect LX Infant Car Seat Base, Black, $14.99 (orig $59.99); walmart.com

