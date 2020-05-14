Voice Alum Gyth Rigdon and Wife Bayleigh Welcome Daughter Ivy Ray: 'Best Day Ever'

Gyth Rigdon is speaking that baby language!

On Wednesday, the country singer and Voice season 16 runner-up, 26, welcomed his first child, a daughter, with his wife of nearly two years, Bayleigh. Their baby girl, whom they named Ivy Ray, was born at 1:39 p.m. CST at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women in Lake Charles, Louisiana, weighing 6 lbs., 12 oz.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My wife Bayleigh and I are beyond happy and blessed to welcome our new, healthy baby girl, Ivy Ray Rigdon into the world," Rigdon tells PEOPLE exclusively. "From the moment I held her, she captured my heart and soul and my life now has new meaning — best day ever."

Ivy coincidentally shares a birthday with country star Darius Rucker, whom Rigdon met and performed with on The Voice. Ever since, Rucker has been a mentor for Rigdon and even had him join Hootie & the Blowfish on stage during some of their concerts.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Ivy Ray Rigdon courtesy Gyth Rigdon

A day prior to Ivy's birth, Rigdon shared a photo of him and Bayleigh in the hospital to his social media accounts with the caption, "IT'S BABY TIME!"

Rigdon has been providing updates on social media throughout Bayleigh's pregnancy, even sharing footage from their sex reveal party in December to Instagram.

"It's a.....," he captioned the video, which shows how they switched up the typical blue and pink reveals to green for a boy and red for a girl. As a red smoke bomb goes off, Rigdon, Bayleigh and their families all cheer and hug.

In October, Rigdon shared his first post about their pregnancy to social media. "Speaking that Baby Language!" he captioned a photo of him and Bayleigh holding up a onesie with the same saying, which is a reference to Rigdon's song "Body Language."

Raised in Singer, Louisiana, Rigdon grew up on a race horse farm and was inspired by his dad to play the guitar and sing. At 8 years old, he had already started singing in church, entering talent shows and playing private parties.

After graduating high school, Rigdon moved to Nashville to pursue music full-time. In 2016, he released his debut album Where I Began, which featured lead single "Body Language." His latest album, When I'm Gone, was released in 2018.