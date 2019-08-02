A U.K.-Based Vlogger Family Is Selling $340 Doll Versions of Their Newborn Son at 2 Weeks Old

Image zoom Hello Darling Photography

This YouTube family is giving its subscribers a true at-home experience.

The Ingham family, U.K.-based vloggers who boast 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube, announced they are selling a look-alike doll version of their newborn son, Jace, according to Buzzfeed News.

Sarah and her husband Chris — already parents to daughters Isabella, 13, Esmé, 9, and Isla, 7 — welcomed their first son on March 27.

In a vlog posted on July 19, the family shared that they had teamed up with U.K.-based toy designer Mary Shortle to create a doll version of Jace as a limited-edition toy for superfans of the family.

RELATED: Mommy Bloggers Share Their Best Lunchbox Hacks to Make Back to School a Breeze

“This was made represent Jace when he was 2 weeks old, similar to the age in the photo that you will receive on the birth certificate if you buy one of these beautiful baby Jace dolls,” Sarah says in the vlog.

“I can’t believe how alike like it’s so like him … it’s like exactly the same,” she adds in the video, while Isabella cradles the babydoll version of her little brother.

Image zoom Mary Shortle/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor in Paradise’s Tanner and Jade Roper Tolbert Welcome a Son: ‘We Are Over the Moon!

According to Shortle’s website, only 250 versions of the “unique lifelike Reborn Baby boy” will be made, and they will sell for $340 (£279), coming with diapers, three outfits and a blanket. One of the outfits was specially designed by Esmé, and features a drawing the older sister made of her baby brother.

Fans can also purchase a “hamper” for an additional $78, bringing the total to $418 (£344).

Those who do purchase the baby Jace doll also get the chance to meet the Ingham family at exclusive “Baby Jace Tea Parties” organized strictly for fans who own the doll.

Chris clarified to Buzzfeed that the doll was not a “replica” of their son, “but a normal Baby Reborn Doll that was called Jace Ingham and meant to represent our baby boy.”

Image zoom Sarah Ingham/ Instagram

Before announcing the doll news, the family shared the birth of their son on YouTube, as well as on Instagram.

“What an incredible two days. From the very bottom of our hearts … Thank you all so so much for your well-wishes and congratulations on the birth of our beautiful baby boy,” Sarah wrote on Instagram the day after giving birth. “He has completed our world and we are all totally besotted right now.”