CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Wife Marian Wang Welcome a Baby Girl — See the Photos!

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on February 1, 2023 03:02 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Vladimir Duthiers

Vladimir Duthiers and Marian Wang are officially parents!

Duthiers, a CBS Mornings national correspondent and CBS News streaming anchor, and Wang, a senior producer at Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, have welcomed their first baby together.

The couple welcomed daughter Céline Mari WeiZhen Wang-Duthiers this week in New York City, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

Baby Céline weighed 7 lbs., 8.6 oz. and measured 19.68 inches at birth.

Duthiers, 53, and Wang, 37, thought hard about giving their baby girl a unique and meaningful name — Céline is a French name of Latin origin meaning "heavenly" and Mari means "truth" (真理) in Japanese.

The baby girl was also given a Chinese name, WeiZhen (唯真), which means "truth alone" and also serves as a homage to her great-grandmother, Jeanne.

"Mom is tired but Céline Mari came into the world with a mighty roar and is now resting comfortably in mama's arms, " the couple's rep tells PEOPLE in a statement.

"Mom, dad and Céline Mari are eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses, physician assistants and staff at the Alexander Cohen Hospital for Women and Newborns. Céline cannot wait to meet her grandparents, her aunts and uncles including her big cousins Gabriel, Oliver and Ava."

The CBS Mornings family celebrated the news Wednesday, with Gayle King sharing the exciting news on air after getting a text from the new dad.

The couple first announced their exciting baby news first on air during CBS Mornings in September.

"I have a personal milestone. I got married during the pandemic, which was incredible, which was a milestone itself because I never thought it would happen. And now we are having a baby, and it's a baby girl," he told co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nathaniel Burleson.

"January 2023, we're welcoming our little girl and we are very, very happy," he added. "I'm going to be a girl dad, which is amazing. We're blessed. It's so challenging for people to have children and we don't take it lightly. It's not easy, but we're very blessed."

Later, Duthiers told PEOPLE, "Marian and I are truly blessed and beyond thrilled to meet our daughter early next year. I, for one, am especially excited to be a girl dad."

Duthiers and Wang first met eleven years ago when Duthiers was a producer on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360° while Wang was an investigative reporter at ProPublica. They tied the knot in Fire Island, New York in September 2020.

