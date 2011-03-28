Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Zuma Rossdale's Painted Nails

Just when we thought Zahara was the only girlie girl in the Jolie-Pitt family, we noticed Vivienne, 2½, rocking some red nail polish with a pretty dress and sweater while strolling with her family in New Orleans last week.

But as fellow celeb toddler Zuma Rossdale proves, painted nails aren’t just for little girls anymore. Thanks to his open-minded rocker parents — Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale — the trendy 2½-year-old (and his big bro, Kingston, 4½!) are often spotted out and about with fun manicures.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

We think the trend is super cute, especially if parents use safe, non-toxic brands like Hopscotch Kids.