Virginia Medical Center Shares Photos of NICU Babies from 'Barnyard Bash' Halloween Party

Riverside Regional Medical Center in Virginia made a special moment possible for NICU babies celebrating their first Halloween, and their families

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022 03:31 PM
Virginia Medical Center Shares NICU Babies Halloween 'Barnyard Bash' Themed Costume Contest
Photo: Riverside Regional Medical Center

Across the country, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) employees are finding ways to make the holidays special for their tiniest patients and their families.

Riverside Regional Medical Center in Virginia got its start last week, as they helped families enjoy a sweet treat: a Halloween costume celebration.

To spread some spooky season spirit, the medical center dressed NICU patients up in a "Barnyard Bash" theme, with costumes ranging from farm animals to farmers and more.

The medical group also shared some special shots from the celebration on Facebook.

"Old MacDonald Had a Farm E-I-E-I-O," they captioned the post. "To celebrate Halloween, we wanted to have a barnyard bash with our little ones born at Riverside Regional Medical Center."

"Our Women & Infant Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) had a few oink-oink's here, moo-moo's there, and a couple little farmers to oversee the bash," they continued. "From our little barnyard crew to you, Happy Halloween."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Riverside Regional Medical Center
C: Caption . PHOTO: Riverside Regional Medical Center
R: Caption . PHOTO: Riverside Regional Medical Center

Commenters gushed over the sweet newborns, who wore everything from cow to horse costumes, and some tiny chicken and piglet costumes also in the mix.

There was also a lot of praise for the medical professionals that administer their care and bring these fun ideas, which mean a lot to affected families, to life.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Riverside Regional Medical Center
C: Caption . PHOTO: Riverside Regional Medical Center
R: Caption . PHOTO: Riverside Regional Medical Center

Patients and their families, as well as the caretakers at Riverside ICU, posed sweetly with babies in the photos. Nurse manager Amy Carlson, BSN, RNC-MNN, NE-BC says that this time of year is a particularly special one to work with the families.

"I love working in the Women & Infant Unit, especially during the holidays," Carlson shared with PEOPLE.

"The holidays are a magical and special time, especially for families, and we hope to make this season feel joyous by dressing up these little ones and helping our parents feel as at home as possible."

Angela Andaloro
