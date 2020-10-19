Virgin River Star Benjamin Hollingsworth Welcomes Daughter Juniper Bloom: 'She Caught My Heart'

The new addition is the third child for the actor and his wife Nila Hollingsworth

Benjamin Hollingsworth is now a girl dad!

Posting to Instagram on Sunday, the 36-year-old Virgin River star shared that he and his wife Nila welcomed their third child into the world together — a baby girl named Juniper Bloom Hollingsworth.

The couple are also parents to Hemingway Nash, 4, and Gatsby Willem, 2½.

Revealing that their daughter was born on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 12:16 a.m. local time, Benjamin wrote that "she caught my heart the second she caught my eyes."

"Not a day goes by that I don't feel grateful for the family I have," he continued in the caption of his post. "Like many new Dads I spent the days leading up to the birth running around trying to gain some sort of control of a uncontrollable situation."

As he continued his lengthy Instagram caption, Benjamin wrote that he "always looked at other families with three plus kids and thought 'man those people are crazy, who does that?' " before he playfully referenced James Van Der Beek, who has five kids with his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek.

"After all we were struggling to survive with our two wild souls. The idea of a third seemed impossible," he continued. "But that's the thing; it's the idea that always seems unattainable. The capacity to expand our hearts lies within us all. I'm constantly in awe of how quickly our hearts transform and make room."

Benjamin then wrote that is exactly what happened to him when he first met his "little angel," adding that he "couldn’t imagine life without her."

"I knew immediately I'm never gonna be able to say no again," he wrote. "She'll be able to get away with whatever she wants. I'm going to be the worst Dad and the best Dad at the same time."

Elsewhere, on her own Instagram account, Nila documented one of Benjamin's first moments with his newborn daughter, where he rocked her back and forth in his arms as he held back tears.

"The last few days have been filled with moments like these," Nila wrote alongside the sweet video. "Words can't express the love we feel for this new little lady in our lives."

In another post, Nila is seen holding on to her infant daughter after her birth. "I would re-live this day over and over again if I could," she wrote. "Meeting our little Juni for the first time was sweeter than I ever could have imagined."