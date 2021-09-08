TikTok Star Nathan Apodaca and His Wife Expecting Their First Child Together: 'It's Just Awesome'
"An addition right now is something that will help bring our family closer together," the social media star tells PEOPLE
There's about to be a new star on TikTok!
Nathan "Doggface" Apodaca — whose longboarding video of him drinking Ocean Spray to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" went viral last year — and wife Estela Chavez are expecting their first child together, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.
"It's crazy!" Apodaca tells PEOPLE of Chavez's pregnancy. "It's just awesome."
Apodaca, 38, is already dad to daughters Angelia, 16, and MaKyla, 13, from a previous relationship, and Chavez, 40, is mom to son Andres, 16, from a previous relationship. Expanding their family is something Apodaca tells PEOPLE the couple has been hoping for.
"An addition right now is something that will help bring our family closer together and everything. It's awesome. I like it. I love it," he says.
The baby is due in February, and the parents are finding out their little one's sex this weekend.
"We're gonna have a gender reveal this Sunday, and I'm letting my daughters and one of my nieces take care of that," he says.
Apodaca and Chavez have already picked out a room in their new Idaho Falls, Idaho, house for the baby's nursery, but are waiting to brainstorm names until they know the sex — and the pair are at odds with what they're hoping for.
"I would love a boy. She wants a girl," he says. "So we're 50-50 in it right now."
While Apodaca was "shocked and surprised" when he first found out he would be a dad again, he tells PEOPLE that he's looking forward to family activities with a little one in tow.
"[My daughters] longboard with me, they bike with me. We play sports together. It's gonna be the same, you know what I mean, just a little bit more exciting because it's going to be new ... with the new addition to our lives," he says.
Apodaca previously told PEOPLE that he and Chavez first met in 2000 when they both started work at the same potato warehouse. At first, they had trouble communicating because Apodaca didn't speak Spanish and Chavez was still just learning English.
They overcame the language barrier and "hit it off," he told PEOPLE last November, and Apodaca later proposed while the couple and their kids were vacationing in Las Vegas.
