Viola Davis Models Ivy Park Outfits with Daughter Genesis, 10: 'Thank You Beyoncé!'

Viola Davis previously told PEOPLE that her love for Genesis "surpasses anything that I could want from the material world"

Viola Davis is rocking Beyoncé's new clothing line alongside her daughter.

The How to Get Away with Murder actress, 55, shared a trio of photos on Instagram Tuesday modeling the new Adidas x Ivy Park collection "Icy Park," which launched on Friday.

In the photos, Davis poses in brown monogram sheer panel tights and a matching crop top, while her 10-year-old daughter Genesis sports the collection's bold pink hoodie and sweatpants, with a matching beanie. Both wore white shoes for the mommy-daughter photo op.

"Thank you @Beyonce!! Genesis and I love @WeAreIvyPark's new #IcyPark collection!!! 😍🔥 #AvailableNow #IVYPARK #Adidas," Davis captioned the post, in which they also don Ivy Park face covers.

Davis and husband Julius Tennon welcomed their daughter into their family via adoption back in 2011. Celebrating her 10th birthday in July, Davis gushed on Instagram about Genesis, whom she called "our heartbeat, our love, our baby."

Davis opened up to PEOPLE in 2019 about parenting, saying her love for Genesis "surpasses anything that I could want from the material world."