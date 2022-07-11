"Happy birthday to my HEART!!!! My LOVE!!!!!! MY EVERYTHING!!!!" Viola Davis said as she honored her daughter in an Instagram tribute

Viola Davis is one proud mom!

The actress, 56, shared several never-before-seen photos of her daughter Genesis with her husband, Julian Tennon, on Instagram Sunday in honor of her 12th birthday.

In the carosel of photos, the How to Get Away with Murder actress went down memory lane, starting with a recent photo of Genesis, who looked adorable in a white T-shirt as she flashed a huge smile. Other photos showed Genesis as a small child enjoying the beach life with her mom and city life with her dad.

Later pictures displayed her and her mother's love of fashion, including a cover of W magazine and ending with a group photo of the family embracing one another in a tropical location with a rainbow in the background.

"Happy birthday to my HEART!!!! My LOVE!!!!!! MY EVERYTHING!!!! My G!! Happy 12th birthday!!!! I love you beyond anything I could imagine ❤❤❤❤," Davis captioned the touching birthday tribute.

Davis and Tennon welcomed their daughter into their family via adoption back in 2011.

In 2019, Davis spoke with PEOPLE exclusively about her love for Genesis. "It surpasses anything that I could want from the material world. I empower her to understand that she has to count it all as joy. Even her mistakes, her failures, her triumphs, what she looks like, all of it. That's all a part of her loving herself, even if none of those things change," she said.

The star also said that she is always going to be realistic with Genesis about her expectations. "I tell her that she's going to make some big old mistakes, and that Mommy is not going to have the answers, and sometimes you're not either."