Viola Davis' Most Adorable Photos With Her Daughter, Genesis

The Academy Award-winning actress shares 11-year-old Genesis with her husband, Julian Tennon

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated April 13, 2022 10:39 AM

1 of 22

Three's Company

Credit: Viola Davis/Instagram

Davis and husband Julius Tennon welcomed their daughter, Genesis, into their family through adoption back in 2011.

2 of 22

Party Hard

Credit: Viola Davis/Instagram

Genesis is featured in one of Davis' first Instagram posts from August 2015. In a pair of photos, Genesis helps her mom ring in her 50th birthday. 

"'Mommy is a part of the 5-0 club and she's fabulous!!'-Genesis," Davis captioned a sweet photo of her daughter blowing into a birthday noisemaker. 

3 of 22

So Thankful

Credit: Viola Davis/Instagram

In honor of Thanksgiving 2015, Davis shared a throwback photo with her husband, Julian Tennon and Genesis. She wrote alongside the family photo, "I am thankful for love and life. That's all and that is enough."

4 of 22

Red Carpet Shine

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Genesis proved that a smile is all it takes to rule the red carpet when she attended an event in March 2015. 

5 of 22

Mom's Best Red Carpet Date

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In March 2015, Genesis hit the red carpet with her mom at the premiere of HOME. 

6 of 22

Watching Mom Make History

Credit: Viola Davis/Instagram

How many of us can say that our moms made history? Davis did just that when she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2017, becoming the first Black woman to win an Oscar, Primetime Emmy and Tony.

After her big moment, Davis posted a photo with her daughter and husband with balloons that read, "GO VIOLA."

"My family. Thank you everyone for your love and support," Davis captioned the photo. 

7 of 22

Two of a Kind

Credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty

Like mother, like daughter! The pair got all dolled up and attended the 11th Annual Just Like My Child Foundation Gala in November 2017. 

8 of 22

Sweet Support

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

In January 2017, Genesis gave her mom a kiss on the cheek as the duo posed for photos by the actress' new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

9 of 22

Lots of Love

Credit: Viola Davis/Instagram

In honor of Genesis' birthday in 2017, Davis wrote of her daughter on Instagram, "You were born from mommy's heart. I love you so much for accepting me as your mommy. Happy birthday Miss Genesis! Love, love my baby!!!"

10 of 22

Ready, Set, Go!

Credit: Viola Davis/Instagram

Genesis got to see her mom in action when she visited her on the set of How to Get Away with Murder in August 2017. 

11 of 22

On Their Way

Credit: Viola Davis/Instagram

Davis, Genesis and Genesis' doll were all smiles as they headed to "Vegas baby!!!" in August 2017. 

12 of 22

Throwback Cuteness

Credit: Viola Davis/Instagram

Davis shared this throwback with her daughter in January 2018. 

13 of 22

Funny Faces

Credit: Viola Davis/Instagram

A family who makes funny faces together, stays together! Davis wrote of her husband and daughter in June 2018, "Met you with bad credit and skepticism about love. Found you and it all fell away."

14 of 22

Family Photos

Credit: Viola Davis/Instagram

"Happy Holidays from my family to yours," Davis captioned a photo posted on Christmas 2018 of the family of three. 

15 of 22

Happy Family

Credit: Viola Davis/Instagram

In January 2019, Genesis saw her parents off as they headed to the Critics Choice Awards. 

16 of 22

Valentine's Love

Credit: Viola Davis/Instagram

The trio celebrated Valentine's Day together in 2019, with Davis captioning a family photo, "In all life's ups and downs.... Even with all the accolades... my greatest treasure are my loves. My heart. My Julius and Genesis! Happy Valentine's Day ❤️"

17 of 22

All She Ever Wanted

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Davis told PEOPLE in 2019 that her love for Genesis "surpasses anything that I could want from the material world."

18 of 22

'My Real Legacy'

Credit: Viola Davis/Instagram

In March 2020, amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis penned a heartfelt caption honoring her "relishing [her] true blessings" and sharing a throwback photo with Genesis at the beach. 

She wrote, "Besides hand sanitizers, avoiding crowds, electrolytes, Tylenol, gassing up, etc... THIS is my #Coronavirus weapon. I'm relishing my true blessings. My real legacy. This time is a reminder that all we have is NOW. Imagine the 46 million or more people in this country who live on or below the poverty line. Think of those who can't drive or walk or who don't have a loved one who has their back. Praying for EVERYONE's health but also hoping this is a wake up call to realize what has true value❤"

19 of 22

Surrounded By Love

Credit: Viola Davis/ instagram

"I empower her to understand that she has to count it all as joy. Even her mistakes, her failures, her triumphs, what she looks like, all of it. That's all a part of her loving herself, even if none of those things change," Davis told PEOPLE. 

20 of 22

The Big 1-0!

Credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Genesis officially hit double digits in July 2020, with Davis gushing on Instagram, "Happy 10th birthday to our heartbeat, our love, our baby.....Miss Genesis ❤❤❤❤❤🙌🏿🙌🏿"

21 of 22

Model Child

Credit: Shamar Benoit

The mother-daughter duo rocked some Ivy Park outfits — courtesy of none other than Beyoncé, of course — and looked impeccably cool while doing it. 

"Thank you @Beyonce!! Genesis and I love @WeAreIvyPark's new #IcyPark collection!!! 😍🔥 #AvailableNow #IVYPARK #Adidas," Davis captioned the post. 

22 of 22

Birthday Beauty

Credit: Viola Davis Instagram

Mom and Dad (and Grandma!) celebrated Gensis' 11th with an epic cake and balloon combo at The Sugar Factory in Los Angeles in July 2021.

"Can it get anymore perfect!?!?! ALL my loves....daughter, hubby and my mommy. Happy 11th birthday G. Mama, Daddy and Grandma love you sooo much," Davis captioned the family photo. "You make my life. Love YOU!!! ❤❤❤❤"

By Andrea Wurzburger