Viola Davis' Daughter Genesis, 12, Looks All Grown Up in Photo with Actress at Awards Dinner

Viola Davis and husband Julian Tennon smiled alongside daughter Genesis, 12, at the event, where the actress was an honoree

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on December 12, 2022 04:05 PM
Viola Davis Poses with Daughter Genesis Ahead of Accepting the William O. Douglas Award
Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty

Viola Davis is sharing more of her special achievements with the ones she loves most.

On Sunday night, Davis' whole family was in attendance at the Public Counsel's Annual William O. Douglas Award Dinner, where the actress was being honored with the titular award.

The 57-year-old posed with husband Julian Tennon and their daughter, 12-year-old Genesis, for press photos ahead of the event.

The entire family looked stylish at the celebration, where Davis wore a black St. John dress that featured gold chain straps.

Genesis opted for a long-sleeved velvety blue dress with an asymmetrical hem as she supported her mom at the outing. Tennon wore a maroon suit with a white button-down shirt which he paired with a maroon and blue printed tie.

Viola Davis
Viola Davis/Instagram

In conversation with Jennifer Lawrence for Variety's Actors on Actors issue this month, the Fences actress recalled a time when she accidentally locked her daughter Genesis in the car when she was younger.

"Jennifer, I locked my kid in the car, and it was sweltering hot outside. I had 50 million things on my plate. My daughter was in the back. She's happy, and I'm just so stressed out going to Target," she shared.

"I love Target. I walk out of the car, shut the door, and realize I don't have my keys. I threw myself on the concrete, Jennifer. I screamed," the How To Get Away With Murder actress continued. "You would think I was in a Greek tragedy. 'My baby! Jesus!'"

Davis shared she approached two men for help, only to realize she was holding her phone the whole time.

"I grabbed their necks and said, 'My baby is in the car! My baby!' And then what do I have in my hand? My phone. So the two men whose necks I've grabbed, they said, 'Ma'am, you just have to call 911.' And I said, 'Oh, OK,' " she recalled.

Mikaela Shiffrin BTS photo diary
Mike Dawson

In July, the actress shared several never-before-seen photos of her daughter in honor of her 12th birthday.

"Happy birthday to my HEART!!!! My LOVE!!!!!! MY EVERYTHING!!!! My G!! Happy 12th birthday!!!! I love you beyond anything I could imagine ❤❤❤❤," Davis captioned the touching birthday tribute.

In 2019, Davis spoke with PEOPLE exclusively about her love for Genesis. "It surpasses anything that I could want from the material world. I empower her to understand that she has to count it all as joy. Even her mistakes, her failures, her triumphs, what she looks like, all of it. That's all a part of her loving herself, even if none of those things change," she said.

