Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King''' TIFF Premiere

Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film.

Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in a pleated lavender dress with a small matching purse.

The family of three posed together on the carpet, with Davis centered between her loved ones.

"Thank you to my amazing glam squad for helping me shine so brightly at the #TheWomanKing World Premiere at @TIFF_NET! Thank you to our wonderful cast, director, and producers, as well as family and friends, for showing up and showing out in Toronto! 🧡💖🧡💖," she wrote on Instagram.

Last month, the How to Get Away with Murder star posted a sweet throwback photo on Instagram with Genesis and Tennon.

In the snap, Genesis sat sandwiched between her parents, making a heart symbol with her fingers.

"My loves ❤️❤️ #TBT," wrote Davis.

In July, the actress shared several never-before-seen photos of her daughter in honor of her 12th birthday.

Viola Davis/Instagram

"Happy birthday to my HEART!!!! My LOVE!!!!!! MY EVERYTHING!!!! My G!! Happy 12th birthday!!!! I love you beyond anything I could imagine ❤❤❤❤," Davis captioned the touching birthday tribute.

In 2019, Davis spoke with PEOPLE exclusively about her love for Genesis. "It surpasses anything that I could want from the material world. I empower her to understand that she has to count it all as joy. Even her mistakes, her failures, her triumphs, what she looks like, all of it. That's all a part of her loving herself, even if none of those things change," she said.