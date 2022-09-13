Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King''' TIFF Premiere

The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 13, 2022 05:12 PM
Viola Davis
Photo: Viola Davis/Instagram

Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film.

Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in a pleated lavender dress with a small matching purse.

The family of three posed together on the carpet, with Davis centered between her loved ones.

"Thank you to my amazing glam squad for helping me shine so brightly at the #TheWomanKing World Premiere at @TIFF_NET! Thank you to our wonderful cast, director, and producers, as well as family and friends, for showing up and showing out in Toronto! 🧡💖🧡💖," she wrote on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, the How to Get Away with Murder star posted a sweet throwback photo on Instagram with Genesis and Tennon.

In the snap, Genesis sat sandwiched between her parents, making a heart symbol with her fingers.

"My loves ❤️❤️ #TBT," wrote Davis.

In July, the actress shared several never-before-seen photos of her daughter in honor of her 12th birthday.

Viola Davis daughter Genesis
Viola Davis/Instagram

"Happy birthday to my HEART!!!! My LOVE!!!!!! MY EVERYTHING!!!! My G!! Happy 12th birthday!!!! I love you beyond anything I could imagine ❤❤❤❤," Davis captioned the touching birthday tribute.

In 2019, Davis spoke with PEOPLE exclusively about her love for Genesis. "It surpasses anything that I could want from the material world. I empower her to understand that she has to count it all as joy. Even her mistakes, her failures, her triumphs, what she looks like, all of it. That's all a part of her loving herself, even if none of those things change," she said.

Related Articles
Viola Davis daughter Genesis
Viola Davis Shares Throwback Photos to Celebrate Daughter Genesis' 12th Birthday — See the Pics!
Viola Davis and Genesis
Viola Davis' Most Adorable Photos With Her Daughter, Genesis
Viola Davis visits Disneyland on July 11, 2022 in Anaheim, California.
Viola Davis Visits Disneyland and Grabs a Sweet Picture with Minnie Mouse
2022 Toronto International Film Festival - "Devotion" Premiere
Toronto International Film Festival 2022: The Best Fashion and Most Memorable Moments
Henry Winkler, hannah Waddingham, lisa ann walter
All the Style Secrets Celebrities Revealed on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1327 -- Pictured: Singer Gwen Stefani arrives on September 8, 2022
Gwen Stefani Visits Seth Meyers, Plus The Woman King Cast, Kenan Thompson and More
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Wears 'Anything But Basic' Black Gown and Bedazzled Braid to the Emmys
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Sadie Sink attend 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift and Sadie Sink Have ''All Too Well' ' Reunion at Toronto International Film Festival
2022 Toronto International Film Festival - "Devotion" Premiere
Sophie Turner Dons Feather Gown in First Red Carpet Appearance with Joe Jonas Since Welcoming Baby No. 2
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Kids Share Emotional Video Celebrating Her Emmy Win: We Are so Proud of You'
Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry and Viola Davis
Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry, Viola Davis Lead Lineup for 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Heidi Klum Family
Heidi Klum's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jeremy Allen White's Wife? All About Addison Timlin
Jeff Bridges' Daughters wedding - Brides Magazine
Stars Who Were Parents of the Bride or Groom
mgk and daughter
Machine Gun Kelly and Daughter Casie's Cutest Moments