Viola Davis' Daughter Might Be Beyoncé's Biggest Fan: 'You Don't Know What Lemonade Means to Me, Mom'

Viola Davis‘ daughter is definitely a member of the Beyhive.

The How to Get Away with Murder star talked to Ellen DeGeneres on Monday about her 6-year-old daughter Genesis — and her obsession with Beyoncé.

“Her latest thing is Beyoncé,” Davis, 51, said. “She wanted to go to a Beyoncé concert and we said, ‘No. You cannot go to Beyoncé, Genesis.’ ”

Davis says the rejection was not received well by the singer’s biggest fan. ” ‘No, you don’t know what Lemonade means to me, Mom,’ ” Davis says, recalling what her daughter had told her. ” ‘You don’t know what Beyoncé means to my life.’ There you go.”

DeGeneres, 58, then asks the inevitable question, “So she wants to be an actress?”

“She does want to be an actress,” Davis confirms. “She says, ‘Mommy, I know how to live the words. I know how to breathe the words. I know how to remember the words.’ And I said, ‘Well, you gotta remember how to go to school and at 18, you need to remember how to get out of the house and pay your own bills.’ ”

And from her daughter’s future in drama to her character’s TV drama, Davis reveals some demands she had for this season’s NSFW moments.

“I told them ‘No more sex scenes. You cannot throw me up against a wall.’ They threw me up against a wall in the first season and I threw my back out for two weeks — and my hip,” she says.

“I limped around for two weeks and I said, ‘No more walls. I just want to be on the bed and I don’t want to move. I don’t want anyone on top of me. I don’t want to be on top of anybody else.’ ”

Deadpanned DeGeneres, “Sounds like you don’t know how to do it right.”

How to Get Away with Murder returns Thursday at 10 p.m. on ABC.