Viola Davis Celebrates Daughter Genesis' 11th Birthday with Loving Tribute: 'You Make My Life'

Viola Davis, husband Julius Tennon and her mother Mary Alice Davis celebrated Genesis with a Harry Potter-inspired cake at The Sugar Factory in Los Angeles

Viola Davis' daughter Genesis was treated to a magical birthday celebration this weekend.

The actress, her husband Julius Tennon and her mother Mary Alice Davis celebrated Genesis' 11th birthday at The Sugar Factory in Los Angeles Saturday where the family snapped a sweet photo with the tween's Harry Potter-inspired cake.

Davis, who welcomed her daughter into their family via adoption back in 2011, paid tribute to Genesis on her birthday with a loving Instagram tribute.

"Can it get anymore perfect!?!?! ALL my loves....daughter, hubby and my mommy. Happy 11th birthday G. Mama, Daddy and Grandma love you sooo much," Davis, 55, captioned the family photo. "You make my life. Love YOU!!! ❤❤❤❤"

The Help star also shared a video of the extravagant watermelon margarita that she ordered at her daughter's celebration, which the restaurant later reposted to their company page.

"And thank you to the @TheSugarFactory for creating the perfect birthday experience for my little girl!" Davis said.

Davis' costars from The Help Bryce Dallas Howard and Octavia Spencer both wished Genesis a happy birthday in the comments of the post.

"Happy Birthday!! ❤️🎊," Howard wrote while Spencer added, "Happy Birthday Gee"

"Happy Birthday Genesis🎂🎂🎂💥💥💥❤️," Tina Lawson also replied.

Queer Eye's Bobby Berk commented, "She loves her Harry Potter! 👏❤️"

Viola Davis and Genesis Viola Davis, daughter Genesis | Credit: Shamar Benoit

Celebrating her 10th birthday last year, Davis gushed on Instagram about Genesis, whom she called "our heartbeat, our love, our baby."

Davis, who is also stepmother to Tennon's two children from previous relationships, opened up to PEOPLE in 2019 about parenting, saying her love for Genesis "surpasses anything that I could want from the material world."