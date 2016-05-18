Image zoom

The maternity pants are making their way around this circle: Alexis Bledel is a mom.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star and her husband, actor Vincent Kartheiser, welcomed their first child– a baby boy! — last fall, her rep confirms to PEOPLE. No further details are being released.

News broke when Bledel’s Gilmore Girls costar Scott Patterson spilled the beans during a recent interview with Glamour magazine.

“She’s really blossomed as a woman and now she’s a proud new mother and married and happy,” Patterson told the magazine of his joy in being reunited with Bledel for their upcoming Gilmore Girls revival on Netflix. “She’s just the most likable, intelligent person and adorable human being. She hasn’t changed at all. She looks the same. We’re comparing notes because my son [born July 2014] is about a year and a half older than her young son. I’m showing her photos and videos and what to expect. We’re just really enjoying each other’s company.”

Bledel, 34, and Kartheiser, 37, first met on the set of Mad Men, and went public with their romance at a press event in October 2012.

The couple kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight after their March 2013 engagement and managed to secretly wed during a quiet ceremony in California in June 2014. They made their first public appearance since 2013 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.

Although the star of the soon-to-return Gilmore Girls is new to motherhood, she’s in good company: Her Sisterhood costar Blake Lively welcomed daughter James in December 2014 and is currently expecting her second child.