Vince Vaughn: My Daughter Gives Me a 'Different Purpose'

"I’ll tell you ... When Kyla and I had the first pediatrician appointment, we gotta get the car seat and put it in the back of the car. Kyla buckled up and I got in the car. And I was like, 'We’re a family.' We’re going to an appointment as a family. It’s just a great feeling."

With the arrival of his first child, Vince Vaughn‘s Swingers days are firmly behind him. The new dad, whose wife Kyla Weber gave birth to daughter Locklyn Kyla on Dec. 18, says he’s fully embraced family life.

“It gives you a different purpose,” he tells ET Canada of being a first-time father.

The Dilemma star says he loves the many good things about having a little girl, but acknowledges there are some worries that come with parenthood.

“I feel so grateful. You know, my wife’s so great,” Vaughn, 40, notes. “But I gotta tell you. Just the minute they come out, so beautiful and just so sweet — I was just so glad that everyone was healthy.”

But, he adds, “My thing is getting ahead [of myself] and worrying about stuff. She’s only three weeks old, right?! People are like, ‘Where is she going to college?’ I didn’t even know she wanted to go to college!”