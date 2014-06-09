The brand launches a line of mini basics that fits the company's relaxed yet sophisticated approach to fashion.

Vince's New Kids Collection Is Everything We Hoped It Would Be

Every once in a while, an established fashion brand really gets it right when they launch clothing for kids. And that includes Vince.

Their new children’s collection — for little ones from 4 to 14 — looks age-appropriate while sticking to the company’s relaxed yet sophisticated feel.

What does that mean? They shrunk down some of the signature grownup styles (think scuba leather jacket, jogger pants, waffle knit hoodies and more) and added quite a few playful pieces including the sporty French Terry Dress.

“The launch of Vince Kids is not only a natural extension of our brand, but is also the result of high demand from our retail partners and core customer base,” says Rebecca Damavandi, group president of global business development.

“In executing the collection it was vital for us to ensure that the product would uphold the same design aesthetic as our existing RTW lines, with equal attention to detail, quality, comfort and style to deliver the everyday luxury essentials that Vince has become known for.”

Well, they definitely came through on their promise. The company’s new line of mini basics is truly chic in a kid-friendly way.