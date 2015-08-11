The Furious 7 star , 48, welcomed his third child with girlfriend Paloma Jimenez in March. The couple are also parents to son Vincent Sinclair and daughter Hania Riley .

“He was in the room [when she was born],” Diesel said on the Today show in March. “There’s no other person that I was thinking about as I was cutting this umbilical cord. I just … knew he was there. It felt like a way to keep his memory a part of my family and a part of my world.”