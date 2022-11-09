Vili Fualaau, Who Was Married to Mary Kay Letourneau, Welcomes Baby Girl

Vili Fualaau has expanded his family.

The 39-year-old, who was previously married to the late convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau, has welcomed his third baby, a daughter named Sophia.

Fualaau has two daughters, Audrey, 25, and Georgia, 24, with Letourneau. Georgia announced the news of baby Sophia's arrival on a private Instagram, which was seen by PEOPLE, sharing a photo of her with the newborn in the hospital.

"Hi Sophia, I'm your big sister! You're so beautiful, I can't wait to watch you grow. I'll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you 💕," she captioned the photo.

Letourneau, who died in July 2020 of stage 4 cancer at 58, was a sixth-grade teacher in 1996 when she began sexually abusing Fualaau. Ultimately, she was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for child rape. She twice became pregnant with Fualaau's children before he was 15, despite court orders to keep them apart.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Heidi Gutman/ABC/Getty

By the time she was released from prison, Fualaau was an adult — and he petitioned the court to allow them to see each other. A restraining order against Letourneau was dropped, but Letourneau remained a registered sex offender in Washington state until her death.

The couple married in 2005, despite the criminal history of their relationship. However, Letourneau and Fualaau split in 2017 after Fualaau filed for legal separation. As the split proceeded, Letourneau and Fualaau still lived together and were occasionally spotted out in the Seattle area. They both remained active in the lives of their two daughters.

Despite the separation, Fualaau was by Letourneau's side when she died, and she left much of her estate to him in her will.

Vili Fualaau, Mary Kay Letourneau and daughters.

In a joint statement after Letourneau's death, the Fualaaus and Letourneaus said they were "deeply saddened" about her death. They added that Letourneau died "peacefully" after a six-month health battle.

In September 2020, Fualaau appeared on The Dr. Oz Show, where he shared what he would do if he were attracted to a minor.

"I'd probably go and seek some help," Fualaau said. "I couldn't look at a 13-year-old and be attracted to that because it's just not in my brain. It's nothing that I'm attracted to. I mean, we all have our preferences, and that's just not something that I would go towards."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.