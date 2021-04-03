The New Zealand model is expecting with her boyfriend Nathan Dalah

Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Announces She’s Pregnant: ‘The Best Is Yet to Come’

An Evening At The Maybelline Mansion Presented By V

An Evening At The Maybelline Mansion Presented By V Image zoom

The 28-year-old model posted several photos of her maternity photo shoot on her blog.

"It's been hard to keep this one quiet, but now it's pretty hard to hide," she wrote alongside one photo on Instagram where she posed nude on the beach showing off her baby bump.

Fowler continued, "Nathan and I couldn't be happier to share our exciting news with you."

"We cannot wait to meet you little one and begin our next adventure together," the first time mom-to-be wrote. "The best is yet to come."

Georgia Fowler Image zoom Credit: Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

In another photo, she shared on Instagram, the Victoria's Secret model joked, "There's more than hot cross buns in here!"

Fowler is expecting with her boyfriend Nathan Dalah. The pair went public with their relationship in Feb. 2020.

Dalah posted about the pregnancy news on his Instagram account, revealing the couple is expecting a girl.

"Beyond excited to welcome a little princess into the world with my superwoman," he wrote, per Daily Mail.

Last month, Fowler opened up about her fear of having a daughter based on how social media is today.

"Instagram can be a really positive thing for creatives' there are downsides too," she told Stellar Magazine, according to the The New Zealand Herald. "It does worry me on the flipside if there are very young girls posting images of themselves, that may be a bit too provocative for their age."

Fowler added, "That part ... oh, God, that scares the s— out of me if I ever have girls."

