Victoria's Secret Angel Alum Josephine Skriver Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

Josephine Skriver is going to be a mom!

The former Victoria's Secret angel, 30, and husband Alexander DeLeon, who goes by the stage name Bohnes, are expecting their first baby, they confirmed in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.

Posing topless in jeans, the model mom-to-be holds her chest as she highlights her bump at different angles.

"2+1 ❤️," they captioned the post.

Last month, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

"Pinch me.. has it really been a year already?? 💍🤍 Becoming your wife has been one of my biggest joys in life," Skriver wrote in an Instagram tribute with wedding photos.

"You are my best friend, my safe place, my family and my home. I thank the universe every day for making sure our paths collided, cause with you life has become the craziest adventure!"

Josephine Skriver/Instagram

The couple, who started dating in 2013, announced their engagement under the Northern Lights in 2018.

"We couldn't be happier to spend the rest of our lives together," Skriver told Vogue. "This is just the beginning of the journey, and we will think about and remember this night and weekend for the rest of our lives."