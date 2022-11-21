Victoria's Secret Alum Jasmine Tookes Is Expecting First Baby with Husband Juan David Borrero

Model Jasmine Tookes and husband Juan David Borrero — son of Ecuadorian vice president Alfredo Borrero — are expecting their first baby together

By
Angela Andaloro
and
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on November 21, 2022 07:10 PM
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borrero attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
Photo: Presley Ann/Getty

Jasmine Tookes is going to be a mom!

The Victoria's Secret alum, 31 and her husband — Snapchat exec Juan David Borrero, 32, son of Ecuadorian vice president Alfredo Borrero — are expecting their first baby together.

On Monday, the new mom-to-be shared black-and-white images from a Vogue photoshoot in which she cradles her growing baby bump.

"Baby Borrero🤎 The last 6 months have gone by so fast & we can't wait to meet this precious little angel 🙏🏾 Feeling so grateful to start a family with you @juandavidborrero 🥺," she wrote in the caption.

In the comments section, Borrero replied, "Couldn't be happier to grow our family with you! ❤️❤️❤️."

This is the first baby for both Tookes and Borrero, who tied the knot in Ecuador in September 2021.

After making the announcement on Monday, many of their famous friends and Victoria's Secret alums expressed their excitement in the comments section. Romee Strijd replied with heart emojis, while Martha Hunt wrote, "Yesssss!! Congratulations you 2!!!!! 😍😍😍."

Tookes also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the couple's photo shoot in which the pair lovingly embraced.

The model expressed in her interview with Vogue that she and her husband waited to share the news because she was experiencing chronic fatigue during the first weeks of her pregnancy.

"I was so tired to the point I couldn't even read emails coming through—I'd fall asleep sitting at my computer. I almost fell asleep driving my car," she said. "The tiredness was something I had never experienced."

Tookes added that she's learned to take every stage of her pregnancy one day at a time.

"Every day is scary—you never know what's going to happen," she said. "So I just pray, hope for the best, and try to keep an open mind."

Jasmine Tookes
Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The couple first began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2020.

While they have shared many images together over the years on Instagram, including one backstage at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, Tookes expressed that she wanted to have the intimate photoshoot with her husband to truly capture the milestone.

"My husband and I have only had photos taken together on our wedding day," she told Vogue. "I wanted to remember this special moment."

