The singer made the surprise announcement in December that she was pregnant

Victoria Monét Welcomes Her First Child: ‘Mommy and Daddy Love You So Much’

Victoria Monét is first-time mommy!

The "Moments" singer announced on Friday that she and her boyfriend John Gaines welcomed their first child on Sunday.

Monét, 27, shared a photo of herself and Gaines holding the hand of their newborn.

"Hazel Monét Gaines 🤎 2/21/21," she captioned the picture. "Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!"

She added, "✨🧸Welcome to the world 🧸✨."

Gaines shared the same photo, writing, "I love you @victoriamonet. Thank you for the best early birthday gift I could ask for."

He added the hashtag, "Girl Dad."

The singer-songwriter, who wrote Ariana Grande's hit "Thank U, Next," debuted her baby bump in December, revealing that she was expecting her first child.

"I'm so happy to share that I've been promoted to the title just above Queen... Mom," Monet began in the lengthy caption.

"Two hearts beat inside of me now...That's more love. Two brains and two souls...that's so much power. Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work. This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can't wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!" she continued.

