Victoria Monet Is Pregnant! Singer Expecting Her First Child: 'Made with Love'

"I'm so happy to share that I've been promoted to the title just above Queen... Mom," Victoria Monet said

The singer-songwriter, who penned Ariana Grande’s hit “Thank U, Next,” revealed the baby news on Instagram Saturday, alongside goddess-like photos showing off her growing baby bump.

“I’m so happy to share that I’ve been promoted to the title just above Queen... Mom,” Monet, 27, began in the lengthy caption.

“Two hearts beat inside of me now...That’s more love. Two brains and two souls...that’s so much power. Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work. This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!” she wrote.

The “Moment” singer concluded her caption with a sweet letter to her baby on the way.

“To my baby, I thank you for choosing me as your mommy!” she wrote. “The core of me holds your life right now, and soon your life will be my core! I hold my head higher with the confidence you already gift. You are the best of me and I promise to protect you and be the best version of myself for you all ways, always. Hold my pinky with the grip of your little fingers until we can hold hands and walk through this world together rain or shine. You’re forever mine. I got you”

Fellow artists and friends flooded the comments section of Monet's post with notes of congratulations.

“OH MY GOODNESS!!!! you look out of this world 😍😍😍😍 congrats,” sisters and musical duo Chloe x Halle wrote, while Khalid added a series of emojis, “🥺🥺🥺.”

“So so so so so happy for you Victoria!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😍,” JoJo shared.