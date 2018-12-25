Victoria and David Beckham's Daughter Harper, 7, Adorably Tells Santa 'Don't Get Too Drunk'

Victoria and David Beckham‘s daughter has a special request for Santa Claus this Christmas.

On Monday, the designer and Spice Girls band member, 44, shared a video of her 7-year-old daughter Harper leaving a letter and snacks for St. Nick.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Dear Santa, I hope you like your food and I hope your reindeer likes theres [sic],” Harper read.

“PS don’t get to [sic] drunk,” Harper hilariously continued. “Love you best pal and elf buddy,” Harper concluded the note, which was written on black paper with rainbow-colored ink.

“Sweet note for Father Christmas xxxx Kisses at Christmas from Harper x,” the proud mom captioned the adorable post.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

As for what snacks she left Santa, Harper decided on a glass of milk and pastries as well as a large carrot for his reindeers.

Victoria also shared a photo of a gingerbread house Harper decorated writing, “Harper’s feeling creative this Christmas Eve” on her Instagram Stories.

The mother of four later posted a video of her husband David, 43, going to great lengths to make sure Santa’s presence was felt in the house.

In the clip, David can be seen pounding a large green boot, doused in powder, on the family’s floor to make it seem as though Santa walked through their home and left footprints.

RELATED: Decking the Halls! Celebs Share How Their Kids Are Helping Them Prepare for the Holidays

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

“@DavidBeckham takes this very seriously,” Victoria wrote over the video adding, “#ChristmaswiththeBeckhams.”

The doting dad also made sure the snacks Harper left were eaten and even left a note from Santa.

David not only puts a lot of effort into parenting, but also his marriage.

RELATED: Santa Claus Has Come to Town! See Which Celeb Kids Are Visiting the Big Guy This Season

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

In October, just a few months after the couple celebrated their 19th anniversary, the soccer star told Lisa Wilkinson on Australia’s The Sunday Project that marriage takes “hard work.”

“To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work,” David said in a preview posted by the Mirror. “It becomes a little bit more complicated.”

The Beckham Family Jeff Vespa/Getty

RELATED: Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Has the Cutest Reactions to Posh Spice’s Outfits in Spice World

David also mentioned the couple’s children: daughter Harper and sons Cruz David, 13, Romeo James, 16, and Brooklyn Joseph, 19.

“Sometimes it’s the little things that make a big difference, and I’ve noticed that with my children,” he said. Reflecting on media attention, he added, “The thing we have to do is protect our children.”