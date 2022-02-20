The couple's youngest son rang in his 17th birthday with loved ones and a Billie Eilish-themed cake

Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Youngest Son Cruz's 17th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'

Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Youngest Son, Cruz's 17th Birthday: 'We Love U So Much'

Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Youngest Son, Cruz's 17th Birthday: 'We Love U So Much'

Victoria and David Beckham are such proud parents!

The famous couple celebrated their youngest son Cruz David's 17th birthday on Sunday, showering their child with all the love in the world.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The former Spice Girls member, 47, shared a picture of Cruz posing playfully for the camera in a suit and trendy sunglasses. Victoria wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday Cruzie!! We love u so much!!!! So many kisses!! @cruzbeckham ❤️."

Cruz Beckham and mother Victoria Beckham attend an event celebrating Reebok and Victoria Beckham celebrate their partnership. Special guest Shaquille O'Neal officially welcomes Victoria to the Reebok Team at The House on Sunset on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

She also posted a video from the birthday celebration on her Instagram Story, featuring Cruz surrounded by his friends and family. He was presented with a huge Billie Eilish-themed cake while his loved ones belted out the classic birthday tune.

Cruz looked swanky in the clip as he sported a pink hoodie and a collection of dazzling rings.

A sweet message on the cake read, "Dear Cruz, we love you so much. Happy birthday from Mum, Dad, Brooklyn, Romeo and Harper xxx."

Meanwhile, David shared a throwback video of their son showing off his talent as he played guitar and sang "Love Yourself" by Justin Bieber.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cruz Beckham and his father David Beckham, former England footballer pose for a photograph prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium on July 11, 2021 in London, England. Credit: Eamonn McCormack/UEFA via Getty

The soccer legend captioned the post, "Happy Birthday big boy x we love you and that cheeky personality ❤️ keep being you ❤️ love you Cruzie @cruzbeckham @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @brooklynbeckham #HarperSeven ❤️."

David continued to display love for his son on his Instagram Story, posting a series of sweet and funny throwback photos of Cruz, alongside a message that read "Love you big boy."

The Beckham family appeared to have always had a close bond. Last December, Victoria shared an adorable video of Brooklyn, 22, dancing with his sister Harper, 10, as the family celebrated Christmas together.

Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Youngest Son, Cruz's 17th Birthday: 'We Love U So Much' Credit: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

The fashion designer wrote in the caption, "Someone loves dancing with their big brother. Love you."