Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Son Romeo's Birthday: 'Can't Believe Our Baby Is 16!'

Romeo Beckham is having a super sweet 16!

Proud parents Victoria and David Beckham heaped on the gushing social media tributes while celebrating their son’s 16th birthday on Saturday.

“Happy Birthday Romeo! Can’t believe our baby is 16 today!” the fashion designer, 44, wrote alongside a shot of the mother-son pair posing together in front of a sunset.

“We all love you so so much @romeobeckham,” she continued, adding a variety of party-themed emojis.

She also went on to share some shots from the family’s celebration.

In one festive image, Romeo sat in front of a bunch of silver and white balloons (as well as a table piled high with presents!), while in another, she showed off the birthday boy’s tennis-themed cake.

“The perfect cake for @romeobeckham,” she wrote alongside a picture of the sweet treat, which was covered with a realistic-looking tennis racket.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Proud dad David also chimed in with his own sweet social media tributes — including one where he helped his boy shave.

“I cannot believe my little man is 16 years old… Happy birthday big boy you are so special and I love you so much x @romeobeckham,” the former soccer star, 43, lovingly captioned the shot.

Ever the supportive family, Romeo’s big brother Brooklyn as well as his little brother Cruz also went on to share some sweet shout-outs.

“Wow. 16 xx happy birthday Romeo 🙂 love you,” Brooklyn, 19, wrote alongside a sweet throwback shot of himself grinning from ear to ear while cradling his baby brother in his arms.

Cruz, 13, also shared some vintage photos as he wished his brother love on his happy day.

Although the summer is finally coming to a close, the Beckhams have made sure to pack in plenty of family time.

In August, the couple visited Bali with their three sons and daughter Harper, 7. While on the Indonesian island, they soaked up the sun, hit the beach, and spent some quality time together as a family of 6 at the exclusive Nihi Sumba resort.

The previous month, the whole family also hung out on the water in Croatia and Montenegro, where dad David was caught lounging on an “embarrassing” swan float by his wife. “No wonder they sailed off and left him,” she joked on a photo shared to her Instagram Stories.