Victoria Beckham Smiles with Daughter Harper, Sons Cruz and Romeo at Holiday Party in Sweet Photo

Victoria Beckham is celebrating a special night out surrounded by family.

The fashion designer was joined by three of her kids, Harper, 11, and sons Cruz, 17, and Romeo, 20, Tuesday night at a holiday party for her brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

The mom of four, who also shares son Brooklyn, 23, with husband David Beckham, looked chic in a purple turtleneck paired with a brown midi skirt with side slits. Romeo matched his mom in a purple tracksuit, while Cruz opted for a brown jacket with a pair of black pants.

Harper looked stylish in a black eyelet top and long skirt, which she paired with a pair of yellow Air Jordan sneakers.

In photos Beckham shared on Instagram, one shot shows the mother-daughter pair with their arms around one another while the second picture features Beckham smiling with her three kids.

"Kisses from Dover Street! Love you #HarperSeven@RomeoBeckham@CruzBeckham 💕 xx," she captioned the post.

In October, all four Beckham siblings stepped out to support their mom as she held her first fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

"I love you all so much x," Beckham captioned a family photo shared to her Instagram feed, which included all four of her children, husband David, and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The fashion show was a true family affair, with the star's extended family also in attendance. Parents Jacqueline and Anthony Adams were there showing their support, as well as Beckham's sister, Louise Adams.

Brooklyn and Nicola posed sweetly with his grandparents in one photo, while he, Romeo and Cruz posed together in another. Another family snapshot featured David, Harper, Romeo, Brooklyn and Nicola alongside Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful of Vogue and British Vogue respectively.