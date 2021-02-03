Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet 'Sleep Well' Notes from Daughter Harper: 'I Love You So Much'

Harper Seven has a very creative way to say goodnight to her parents.

On her Instagram Stories on Monday, Victoria Beckham shared two handwritten notes her 9-year-old daughter had written to herself and husband David Beckham, captioning the posts, "Kisses from Harper."

In one letter addressed to her "mummy," the young girl wrote, "I love you so much and I love when we always do our makeup together you are my heart and I love you."

"Sleep well sweet dreams," the note continued, alongside several drawing of hearts. "Love, Harper."

Victoria, 46, also posted a photo of the note Harper had penned to her father, which read: "Dear daddy, I hope you have a great sleep and the best dreams."

"You worked so hard at work today and I am so proud of you," Harper wrote. "I love you so much sleep well xoxoxoxo."

The former Spice Girls singer and fashion designer wrote in the caption of her post, "Someone loves daddy very much."

Victoria and David, 45, welcomed Harper on July 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. The couple also share sons Cruz David, 15, Romeo James, 18, and Brooklyn, 21.

Last year, the proud parents celebrated Harper's 9th birthday by posting video tributes to the young girl on their social media pages.

Victoria shared a video montage featuring photos of her daughter throughout the years.

"Happy 9th Birthday Harper!! We all love you so so much 💕💕💕💕 kisses," she wrote in the caption, tagging David and Harper's brothers in the caption.

Meanwhile, David posted a father-daughter video to honor the big milestone.

"To my pretty lady ♥️ Happy Birthday to the most special little girl ♥️ daddy loves you so much ♥️ Our song that we always dance to from day one ♥️ #HarperSeven ♥️," the retired soccer player captioned the clip.

Recently, Victoria opened up about how she's spending her quarantine with family, revealing in a letter written to her future self for British Vogue that she still gets dressed up for date nights with David.