Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Photo of 'Baby Girl' Harper, 9, Asleep During a Mother-Daughter Massage

"Mummy and me massage with my baby girl," Victoria Beckham wrote on her Instagram

Victoria Beckham is spending some quality time with her daughter!

On Thursday, the fashion designer, 46, shared a sweet photo of her "baby girl" Harper Seven, 9, during their mother-daughter massage.

In the picture, the young girl appears to be asleep on top of a massage table as she's wrapped up in a white towel.

"Mummy and me massage with my baby girl, kisses #HarperSeven x," Victoria captioned the shot.

The sweet post comes almost a week after Harper celebrated her 9th birthday.

At the time, Victoria shared a cute tribute video featuring photos of her daughter throughout the years. "Happy 9th Birthday Harper!! We all love you so so much 💕💕💕💕 kisses," she wrote, tagging husband David Beckham and Harper's brothers — Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15 — in the caption.

Meanwhile, David posted a father-daughter video montage to honor the big milestone.

"To my pretty lady ♥️ Happy Birthday to the most special little girl ♥️ daddy loves you so much ♥️ Our song that we always dance to from day one ♥️ #HarperSeven ♥️," the retired soccer player captioned the clip.

However, Harper's birthday hasn't been the only thing the family has been celebrating in recent days.

On Sunday, eldest son Brooklyn confirmed that he's engaged to girlfriend Nicola Peltz , writing on Instagram, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes. xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx."

Victoria reposted a photo from the engagement announcement on her account, calling it: "“The MOST exciting news!!”

“We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 💕," the proud mom wrote.