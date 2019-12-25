Victoria Beckham Proudly Shares Christmas Eve Photo of Her Husband and Sons: 'The Beckham Boys'

It wouldn’t be Christmas for Victoria Beckham without her boys.

The designer, 45, shared a sweet photo of her husband, David, and their sons, Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14, on Instagram Christmas Eve.

The foursome wore matching white T-shirts with their names embroidered, with David’s reading “Daddy.”

“Happy Christmas! Kisses from the Beckham boys!! Xxx we love u xxxx,” Victoria wrote in the caption.

The former Spice Girls singer and former soccer player, 44, also share 8-year-old daughter Harper Seven.

The night was full of festivities for the Beckham clan, including matching gold pajamas, with the designer writing, “The elf came and the Beckham ladies love their pajamas!!!!” which she shared in her Instagram Story.

The proud mom also shared a video of Harper’s annual Christmas letter to Santa Claus, which she wrote with a little input from her dad.

The letter was showcased near the fireplace with a plate of carrots, milk and a glass of golden liquid. David sprinkled a little bit of glitter over the offerings to give it an extra sparkle.

The happy family spent Christmas Eve creating Christmas toys and posing with Santa Claus while at the Christmas-themed park Lapland, U.K.

Over the weekend, the Beckhams had extra reason to celebrate when Harper and Cruz were baptized for the first time ahead of the holiday.

Their proud mother shared the exciting news on Instagram, revealing that actress Eva Longoria, 44, and singer Marc Anthony, 51, were among those named as their godparents.

“Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptized in front of our friends and family 🙏🏻 So much to be grateful for x,” Victoria captioned a photo of her children on Instagram on Saturday. “With love, VB x I love u @davidbeckham x.”