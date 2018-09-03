One Posh Family! Victoria Beckham Poses with Her Four Kids for British Vogue — See the Cover

Gang’s all here — and stylishly, to boot.

The four Beckham kids have obviously inherited their mom Victoria‘s sense of fashion, as made evident on the cover of British Vogue‘s October issue, which promises a dialogue about “family, fame & fashion” from the former Spice Girl and husband David Beckham.

While the children (Harper Seven, 7, Cruz David, 13, Romeo James, 16, and Brooklyn Joseph, 19) posed poshly for the magazine’s cover with their mom and dog Olive, the outdoor shoot also included a little summer-activity fun.

In a second photo from the spread, shot by Mikael Jansson, the kids all point water guns at each other while their parents lounge on the grass. Victoria, 44, is the only family member looking at the camera — impressive, since Olive is jumping over her lap at that very moment!

Victoria Beckham and her kids cover British Vogue's October issue Mikael Jansson

The Beckham brood recently celebrated a big benchmark for one of their members: Romeo, who turned sweet 16 on Saturday.

“Happy Birthday Romeo! Can’t believe our baby is 16 today!” the fashion designer wrote alongside a snapshot of the mother-son pair posing together in front of a sunset.

In a second festive image, Romeo sat in front of a bunch of silver and white balloons (as well as a table piled high with presents!), while in another, she showed off the birthday boy’s tennis-themed cake.

Another milestone among the family was Harper’s new haircut — which David, 43, performed himself! The former soccer star was doing his best to keep his emotions in check in a black-and-white photo he posted to Instagram in late July, showing him taking a pair of styling shears to his youngest child’s long locks.

While Harper was all smiles in anticipation of her new ‘do, David couldn’t help sporting a pouting expression as he looks down at his daughter’s soon-to-be-snipped hair.

He wrote, “Someone’s happy 😃 & someone’s not so happy ✂️ but I didn’t think it was possible for this little one to look anymore beautiful but ♥️”