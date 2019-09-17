Victoria Beckham Says She'll 'Never Sit Down with My Kids and Skip a Meal': 'Mum Eats Healthily'

Image zoom Victoria Beckham for Glamour UK Glamour UK

Victoria Beckham is leading by example when it comes to her children.

The fashion icon and mother of four gets candid in a new interview with Glamour UK about how she treats the idea of food around her kids in an effort to ensure they develop their own healthy habits.

“I would never sit down with my kids and skip a meal — they need to see that their mum eats healthily,” said Beckham, 45. “You need to show little people how to be healthy and happy with who they are.”

“When you have children, it also puts a lot into perspective,” she also said of how becoming a mother has impacted her body image. “You realize they notice everything.”

Speaking of leveraging her own experiences along her parenting journey, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder said that being “bullied a lot at school” as a teen — both “mentally and physically” — has helped her when it comes to teaching her 8-year-old daughter Harper Seven to treat others with respect.

“The fact that I can talk to Harper about that and how girls should be kind to girls … really I use my own experiences and share that,” Beckham told the magazine.

Aside from Harper, the British star also shares sons Cruz David, 14, Romeo James, 17, and Brooklyn Joseph, 20, with her husband of two decades, David Beckham.

And that same positivity she encourages in her kids radiates throughout everything Beckham does, including speaking about her new cosmetics brand. As the former Spice Girl explains to Glamour UK, “I feel very confident the [Victoria Beckham Beauty] product will speak for itself, as the clothes have.”

“I know everything I do will be scrutinized and that’s okay, but I don’t let it get in my way,” Beckham adds. “I’m a very positive person. If you put out positive energy, that’s what you’ll get back.”

See the full feature in the Autumn/Winter 2019 issue of Glamour UK, available on newsstands and via digital download Thursday.