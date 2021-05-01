Future daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz recommended dipping the teeth in gold for jewelry after she and fiancé Brooklyn Beckham had necklaces made out of each other's wisdom teeth

Victoria Beckham Says She Has 'an Entire Bucket' of Her Kids' Teeth as Daughter Harper Loses a Tooth

Victoria Beckham might be adding a jewelry line of gold-dipped children's teeth to her next apparel collection.

On Saturday, the fashion designer, 47, revealed she has "an entire bucket" of her children's teeth as she played Tooth Fairy for daughter Harper Seven, 9. "Okay, so Harper Seven's tooth fell out last night, she left her tooth by her bed," Beckham said, narrating a video on her Instagram Story.

The mom of four revealed some sweet handwritten notes left by the Tooth Fairy, including some on heart-shaped paper. "And look, the Tooth Fairy came, left her a little note," Victoria explained. "Left her a few little notes, to tell Harper she's funny, sensitive, smart, generous, kind, a great daughter, she's loving, a great sister.

"And I've got another tooth to add to my collection," she continued. "So I have a question for the 'Gram. What do all the mummies and daddies do with all the collected teeth? I've got an entire bucket full of all my kids' teeth. What do we do with them?"

Beckham took suggestions from her 28.9 million followers, which included making a picture frame out of them, writing a letter saying it had been rejected due to poor brushing and putting them in with the candy bowl at Halloween. "Dip it gold and wear them on a necklace!" wrote her future daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, 26, in Victoria's "favorite response."

The Spice Girls alum shares daughter Harper and sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16, with husband David Beckham, 45, whom she married on July 4, 1999. Brooklyn proposed to Peltz in July 2020.

Last month, Peltz revealed that she and fiancé Brooklyn wear each other's gold-dipped wisdom teeth around their necks. "He wears mine and I wear his," she later explained in a video for Vogue. "All of our wisdom stuck in a tooth."

Nicola Peltz Beauty Video Credit: Vogue/YouTube