Look for Less: The Beckham's Cool Street Chic
Victoria, Harper, Romeo and Cruz Beckham are stylishly in sync while shopping on Oct. 6. Check them out, plus our looks for less.
Here come the Beckhams! Proving that fashion is truly a family affair, Victoria Beckham and three of her children were stylishly in sync while shopping for Halloween supplies in Santa Monica, Calif. on Oct. 6.
The fashion designer paired a purple suede mini dress from her spring 2013 collection with Maison Martin Margiela‘s High Heel Fringe Boots ($895) and oversize shades, while her Mini Me Harper kept up her girlie glam in Stella McCartney Kids’ Dixi Dress ($72) and Chloé Ballerina Shoes ($144).
AKM-GSI
Maintaining their cool skater vibe, Romeo rocked a message tee, burgundy denim duds and Supra Kids Skytops ($65) while Cruz kept it cool in an Aviator Nation Logo Tee ($68), dark jeans and black sneakers.
Love the Beckham’s coordinating style? You’re in luck. We’ve rounded up similar items — all under $120!
Courtesy Ann Taylor
Dress
Wear Ann Taylor‘s Downtown Shift Dress ($120) to an afternoon lunch or for a night out on the town — either way, you’ll look fabulous.
Courtesy Macy’s
Shoes
From the flirty fringe to the edgy metal studs, American Rag Shoes‘ Cherie Demi Wedge Sandals ($25) are the perfect way to add flair to a simple outfit.
Courtesy Macy’s
T-Shirt
Let him channel his inner soccer star with Puma Kids‘ Win Tee ($10).
Courtesy Target
Pants
Put his denim on red alert in dENiZEN‘s Boys Jeans ($22).
Courtesy Converse
Shoes
Converse‘s classic Chuck Taylors ($32) will work with his every look. Plus, they’re available in lots of fun colors.
Courtesy KOHL’S
T-Shirt
Converse All-Star‘s Logo Tee ($12) is so comfy, he’ll want to wear it every day.
Courtesy Tilly’s
Pants
With its stylish fading and skinny cut, Levi’s Taper Boys Jeans ($15) will take your son’s everyday style up a notch.
Courtesy Amazon
Shoes
Got a mini skater on your hands? DC Pure Skate Sneakers ($20 – $45) will keep him steady — and looking cool — on his feet.
Courtesy Gymboree
Dress
Your pretty princess will bloom in Gymboree‘s Floral Dress ($11). Added bonus: It comes with a matching diaper cover.
Courtesy Target
Shoes
Cherokee‘s Ballet Flats ($8) are the perfect accessory to any of your tiny dancer’s ensembles.
— Anya Leon