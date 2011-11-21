Spotted: Victoria Beckham and Harper - Fur Real

After some time in the city, Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper Seven snuggle up for a stroll through JFK Airport, on their way to catch a flight to Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Bye bye Big Apple!

The Spice Girl, 37, looked fur-ocious in a vest and bellbottoms, while her 4-month-old baby girl sported a maroon dress, tights and headband.

The designer and husband David Beckham are also parents to sons Brooklyn Joseph, 12, Romeo James, 9, and Cruz David, 6½.

