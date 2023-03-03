Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Family Photo at Paris Fashion Show: 'Couldn't Do it Without You'

Victoria Beckham had three of her four kids, plus daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham, by her side in Paris while presenting her Autumn/Winter 2023 line

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 02:10 PM
Victoria Beckham, family
Photo: Victoria Beckham/instagram

Victoria Beckham is feeling grateful to have family by her side during a special career moment.

While presenting her Autumn/Winter 2023 line in Paris on Friday, Victoria was joined by husband David Beckham, 47, and three of their four kids, daughter Harper, 11, and sons Cruz, 18, and Brooklyn, 23, who had wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, 28, by his side. Missing from the family outing was son Romeo, 20.

Victoria, 48, shared a sweet family photo on Instagram from the event, showing the group all dressed up for the big day.

"I couldn't do it without you, I love you all so much x #harperseven @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham," she captioned her post. "Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!). Watch the show live now on Instagram and victoriabeckham.com xx."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, Victoria and David celebrated son Cruz's 18th birthday.

In an Instagram Story, Victoria shared a photo of the father of four sitting in a pub with his youngest son as he enjoyed his first legal beer in the U.K., where you cannot be served by a barkeeper until you're 18.

"18 today!!!!!! Finally!!!!!! 😂" the Spice Girl alum wrote on top of the photo.

Cruz also posted a photo on Instagram in honor of his first pint, showing him drinking a beer in a pub with his dad and big brother Romeo while wearing a New York Knicks cap.

"Feels good to be 18," Cruz wrote in the caption of the photo.

The birthday posts came just two days after David and Victoria shared images of them enjoying a ski vacation with Cruz and his younger sister Harper on Instagram.

Related Articles
David Beckham Treats Son Cruz to First Legal Beer on 18th Birthday: ‘Finally!’
David Beckham Treats Son Cruz to First Legal Beer on 18th Birthday: 'Finally!'
Victoria Beckham Supported by Family as She Celebrates Her Paris Fashion Week Debut
Victoria Beckham Shares Photo with David Beckham and All Four Kids at Paris Fashion Week Debut
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids
David and Victoria Beckham Enjoy Ski Getaway With Daughter Harper and Son Cruz: 'Fun Memories'
David and Victoria Beckham Enjoy Ski Getaway with Daughter Harper and Son Cruz: 'Fun Memories'
David and Victoria Beckham Share Throwback Snapshots To Celebrate Valentine's Day
David and Victoria Beckham Share Romantic Throwback Pics for Valentine's Day: 'Love You'
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Cruz on His 18th Birthday: 'You Are Our Everything'
Liv Tyler, kids
Liv Tyler Shares Rare Photo of All Three of Her Kids on an Outdoor Adventure
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham's Friendship Timeline
victoria beckham kids
Victoria Beckham Smiles with Daughter Harper, Sons Cruz and Romeo at Holiday Party in Sweet Photo
13936210. Eric Andre/Instagram
How Celebrities Celebrated Valentine's Day 2023
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoDGlAnoiBn/ — Victoria Beckham Dress Daughter Harper, 11, to Attend Her Fashion Show: 'My Number One Muse'
Victoria Beckham Designs Ombré Ballgown for Daughter Harper, 11: 'My No. 1 Muse'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmTvomsu_8i/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D victoriabeckham Verified Check me out!!😂 The countdown to Christmas is ON! One week to go!! ☃️Kisses xx VB 1d; LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Victoria Beckham attends the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party at Annabel's on February 2, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Victoria Beckham Posts Cute Childhood Photo of Her Dressed as a Snowman: 'Check Me Out!'
David Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Christmas with Matching Family PJs: 'Beckham Family Tradition'
tom brady, david beckham
Tom Brady and Vivian Joined By David Beckham and Harper for Sweet Daddy-Daughter Double Date
Robert Pattison and Beckham Boys Attend Dior PFW Show
Robert Pattinson Wears a Sequin Kilt and the Beckham Boys Bond at Dior Show — See the Photos! 
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Honors Wife Nicola Peltz Beckham on Her 28th Birthday: 'I Love You So So Much'
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Honors Wife Nicola on Her 28th Birthday: 'I Love You So So Much'