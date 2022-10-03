Victoria Beckham Shares Photo with David Beckham and All Four Kids at Paris Fashion Week Debut

Victoria Beckham is surrounded by family.

The fashion designer held her first fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, which also marked her first runway event since the pandemic. Beckham presented her Spring/Summer 2023 line with husband David Beckham and their four children rooting her on.

"I love you all so much x," she captioned a family photo shared to her Instagram feed, which included daughter Harper, 11, and sons Cruz, 17, Romeo, 20, and Brooklyn, 23, who had wife Nicola Peltz Beckham by his side.

The designer mom of four also shared more photos from the special event on her Instagram Story.

The fashion show was a true family affair, with Victoria's extended family also in attendance. Parents Jacqueline and Anthony Adams were there showing their support, as well as Victoria's sister, Louise Adams.

Brooklyn and Nicola posed sweetly with his grandparents in one photo, while he, Romeo and Cruz posed together in another.

Another family snapshot featured David, Harper, Romeo, Brooklyn and Nicola alongside Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful of Vogue and British Vogue respectively.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Victoria Beckham/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

In an interview with Vogue Australia earlier this summer, Victoria talked about some of her fears as her kids — particularly daughter Harper — get older. She worried about how body shaming has erupted on social media and her worries of how that might impact Harper one day.

"Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]," she said at the time.

Victoria said that Harper is "at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie."