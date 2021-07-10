Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate 'Kind' Daughter Harper Seven's 10th Birthday: 'Our Everything'

Harper's older brothers Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz also shared tributes in honor of their little sister turning 10 years old

Harper Seven is 10!

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham celebrated their youngest child's 10th birthday Saturday, sharing sweet tributes to their daughter on Instagram.

"Happy 10th birthday Harper Seven, the most beautiful young lady inside and out. Kind, loving, caring and sweet. Our everything 💕we love you so so much x Can't believe you are 10 years old today!! 😇 x," wrote Victoria, 47, while sharing a throwback video.

Dad David, 46, captioned an old father-daughter photo, "Happy 10th birthday to my pretty lady ❤️ to the girl with the biggest heart and the sweetest smile ❤️ we love you so much big girl ❤️ please stop growing .. Love you #HarperSeven ❤️"

Harper's older brothers also celebrated a decade of having her as a little sister.

Brooklyn Beckham, 22, posted a gallery of photos featuring his sister and his fiancée Nicola Peltz, writing, "Happy 10th birthday to the best little sister in the world! You are the cutest I love you so much Harper! ❤️"

Peltz called Harper "my baby sis" in a separate tribute on her page, adding, "i love you so so much 💗🥚"

Romeo, 18, shared a smiley photo of himself and Harper, saying in the caption, "Happy 10th birthday to this lil legend ♥️ I love u so much :) xx have a lovely day 🖤," and 16-year-old Cruz wrote, "Happy 10th birthday Harper I love ya ❤️" alongside a trio of throwbacks.

In a previous interview with The Father Hood, David opened up about becoming a dad "at a very young age."

"I think you mature quicker with kids. You have more important things in life to worry about than your everyday worries, and life becomes all about the kids," he said at the time. "I think that's what you learn as a father - you become less important and it's all about your children."

Also in the interview, David went on to share how his own father, Ted, inspires him in his parenting.

"'Never give up, no matter what.' That was one of the things that my dad would always say to me. If I got a kick in a game, I'd look over to him and he'd be like, 'Get up! Get up! Don't show people that you're hurt!' There was a steeliness that he kind of instilled into me on that side," he said. "It actually made me stronger as a person."

On her Instagram Story in February, Victoria shared two sweet handwritten notes that her then-9-year-old daughter had written to her and David. One letter addressed to her "mummy" read, "I love you so much and I love when we always do our makeup together you are my heart and I love you."