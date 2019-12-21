Victoria Beckham's Daughter and Son Baptized as Eva Longoria and Marc Anthony Named Godparents

Victoria Beckham is a proud mom.

On Saturday, the mother of four, 45, proudly announced that her son Cruz, 14, and daughter Harper, 8, were baptized. Actress Eva Longoria, 44, and singer Marc Anthony, 51, were among those named as their godparents.

“Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptized in front of our friends and family 🙏🏻 So much to be grateful for x,” Beckham captioned a photo of her children on Instagram. Tagging her husband David Beckham, 44, the designer continued, “With love, VB x I love u @davidbeckham x.”

In the photo, Cruz and Harper stand alongside one another, dressed in formal clothing for the momentous occasion.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful Godparents 🙏🏻. We love you @evalongoria @kenpaves @marcanthony @davidgardner x kisses,” Victoria captioned her second photo, in which sons Brooklyn, 20, and Romeo, 17, were also featured.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“What an honor to serve as Godmother to the sweetest little girl in the world! Love you #HarperSeven💕💕💕,” Longoria captioned the same photo and expressed her gratitude for her role in Harper’s life.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Says Son Romeo Used Her Spice Girls Clout to Gain More Followers on TikTok

Image zoom Beckham family, Eva Longoria, Marc Anthony and friends Victoria Beckham/Instagram

RELATED: ‘Spice Up Your Life’! Victoria Beckham Dances to Spice Girls’ Hit with Son Romeo

Earlier this year, Longoria spilled the beans about her star-studded wedding, revealing that her good friend Victoria was among the drunkest at the reception.

“It was a toss between Ricky Martin and Victoria,” the actress said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The former Spice Girl member also served as Longoria’s dress designer and created the actress’ gown herself.