Victoria Beckham Posts Sweet Photo of 8-Year-Old Daughter Harper Posing with 'Mummy Spice'

Image zoom Victoria Beckham/ Instagram; Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham‘s daughter is growing up fast, and resembling her mother more and more.

The fashion icon and former Spice Girl posted a photo of her mini-me Harper on Instagram Friday that showed the 8-year-old posing in front of pictures of her mother and former bandmate Melanie C.

In the image, Harper gives the iconic peace sign that was once the iconic girl group’s signature move.

“When u bump into Mummy Spice! X #harperseven 😂😂 #girlpower,” Beckham, 45, captioned the post.

The adorable picture comes just days after Harper’s birthday, where she was showered with happy birthday wishes on social media from her three brothers, Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, and 14-year-old Cruz Beckham, before enjoying a birthday dinner with her family.

Harper has been channeling her mother’s style and look, having cut her hair in a bob identical to Posh Spice last year. Beckham famously cut her locks and wore the iconic bob hairstyle during her Spice Girls heyday back in the late 1990s.

Image zoom Harper and Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham/Instagram;M. Tran/FilmMagic

The daughter of retired soccer superstar David Beckham recently revealed to her mom that she was “obsessed” with watching the movie Spice World while on vacation in Indonesia.

“Hair cut for our baby girl x kisses from Harper x #howchic,” the mom of four captioned the August 2018 Instagram post.

“Harper loves her Spice Girls dolls,” Beckham added in another post, with Harper surrounded by dolls of the Spice Girls, each one decked out in their iconic outfits.