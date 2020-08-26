'Posh and Baby Posh'! Victoria Beckham Channels Spice Girls with Daughter Harper in Sweet Selfie

"Kisses from posh and baby posh ✌🏼💕💕," Victoria Beckham captioned the cute snapshot with her youngest child and only daughter, 9-year-old Harper

Posh Spice has a mini-me!

Victoria Beckham shared a sweet snapshot with daughter Harper Seven, 9, on Tuesday, in which she held up a peace sign as Harper captured the mirror selfie.

"Kisses from posh and baby posh ✌🏼💕💕" the former Spice Girls member, 46, captioned the post — a cheeky nod to Victoria's group nickname, Posh Spice.

It's not the first time that Harper has channeled her mom's pop-star past. Last year, Victoria shared a photo of her daughter posing in front of pictures of her mother and former bandmate Mel C, holding up the peace sign.

Victoria shares Harper with husband David Beckham. The couple are also parents to sons Cruz David, 15, Romeo James, 17, and Brooklyn, 21.

In the silly clip, the retired soccer star ended up taking a spin class with the late-night-television host — and proved that he still knew all the lyrics to British girl group's breakout hit.

After James Corden took over the class, he surprised the crowd by playing "Wannabe," prompting David to sheepishly smile before beginning to pedal.

Although the father of four wasn't loving all of the directions Corden, 42, gave him during the class, he did appreciate the soundtrack, and had a big smile on his face as he sang and danced along from his bike.

"Couldn't help but join in on this one @victoriabeckham," he wrote on an Instagram Story post.