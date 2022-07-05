Beckham opened up about her thoughts and concerns as her only daughter grows up

Victoria Beckham Says 'It Is Quite Terrifying' Thinking About Daughter Harper, 10, Joining Social Media

Victoria Beckham's little girl is growing up.

The fashion designer, 48, is opening up about what it's like parenting daughter Harper Seven, 10, the youngest of her and husband David Beckham's four kids, in an interview with Vogue Australia. (The couple also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Victoria discusses how body shaming has erupted on social media and her worries of how that might impact Harper one day.

"Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]," she says.

Victoria says that Harper is "at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie."

The mom of four also shares that Harper is more conservative in comparison to her own looks from her Spice Girls days. "She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I've seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short,' " she says.

"Then David piped up and said, 'Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.' And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were. I said, 'Are you never going to wear skirts like that?' She said, 'Absolutely not.' We'll see."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Former England footballer David Beckham looks dapper while pictured with his daughter Harper Seven together with Domenico Dolce going to the Riva event at the Fenice theatre in Venice. David Beckham with his daughter Harper Seven | Credit: Cobra Team/BACKGRID

Harper has been out and about with both of her parents quite a bit recently. Last month, David shared a sweet moment between himself and Harper in Venice.

"So we came to chic Venice, didn't we Harper?" David asked his daughter in a clip shared on Instagram. Harper nodded her head enthusiastically. "And what time is it for ice cream in the morning?"

"Nine!" she responded, taking a lick of her cone with a big smile on her face.

"9 a.m.," David continued. "Wow."

"Ssssssshhhhhhh don't tell mummy 9 a.m. gelato 🍨," he wrote in the video's caption. "Sorry mummy @victoriabeckham ❤️ creating special memories with #HarperSeven 👒."

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 in association with HUGO BOSS at Tate Modern on September 03, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss) Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Hugo Boss

On Monday, Victoria and the retired soccer pro celebrated their wedding anniversary with sweet tributes on Instagram.

Victoria, 48, took a silly approach, captioning the photo of herself and David, 47, "They say he isn't funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn't last 😂."