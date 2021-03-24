Watch Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper, 9½, Do Mommy's Eye Makeup in Tutorial

"How MUA Harper Seven does Lid Lustre," Victoria Beckham wrote along with the video

Victoria Beckham has a live-in makeup artist!

On Sunday, the official Victoria Beckham Beauty Instagram account shared an adorable video of the former Spice Girls member getting her glam done by daughter Harper Seven, 9½. Harper also narrates the video, helping fans through an eye makeup tutorial.

"So, right now I'm doing some Tea Rose on my Mommy," she says as she pats her mom's eye with her finger. "And next I'm doing some Golden Honey."

In the caption, Beckham wrote, "How MUA #HarperSeven does Lid Lustre: a wash of Tea Rose allover & a dab of Honey in the crease. ❤️❤️❤️ Add a swipe of Future Lash Mascara and that's my go-to eye for spring! xVB #CleanBeauty"

Celebrating Harper's 9th birthday last July, Victoria shared a cute tribute video featuring photos of her daughter throughout the years on Instagram.

"Happy 9th Birthday Harper!! We all love you so so much 💕💕💕💕 kisses," she wrote, tagging husband David Beckham and Harper's older brothers — Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16 — in the caption.

Meanwhile, David posted a father-daughter video montage to honor the big milestone.