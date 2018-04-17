Victoria and David Beckham (and their kids!) were on hand to celebrate Eva Longoria as she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Victoria Beckham Dances with Daughter Harper and Poses with Kids While Celebrating Eva Longoria

The Beckhams were on hand to celebrate Eva Longoria as she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Victoria Beckham documented all of Monday’s events on social media, from Felicity Huffman‘s speech to plenty of photo ops.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The celebratory day was also full of family time. Victoria, dressed in a white dress and purple heels, shared a snap with husband David Beckham, both wearing sunglasses.

The fashion designer and her 6½-year-old daughter Harper Seven also busted a move in a mother-daughter Boomerang captioned, “Dancing and having fun in sunshine x kisses from mummy and Harper x.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The couple’s three sons — Cruz David, 13, Romeo James, 15, and Brooklyn Joseph, 19, — also made their mom’s Instagram in a group shot with Harper, taken to mark the eve of Victoria’s 44th birthday on Tuesday.

“Birthday eve with my babies x love u so much @davidbeckham kisses x,” she captioned the picture.

RELATED VIDEO: Eva Longoria Gets a Star on the Walk of Fame 20 Years After First Moving to Hollywood



The former Spice Girl also made sure to get in a few photos with the event’s honoree, who is expecting a son with husband José “Pepe” Antonio Bastón.

“We are so proud of @evalongoria receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Victoria captioned a snap of the pair, taken in front of a reflective gold statue. “x kisses from us all xxx”

The duo also had some fun creating a Boomerang, in which Victoria swishes her skirt around while Longoria hops and rubs her baby bump.

Image zoom Credit: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Longoria, 43, told PEOPLE she is a little overwhelmed with emotion as she nears her due date. “[I’m] excited but nervous,” she said. “Nervous, excited, emotional.”

But luckily the star will have lots of support when the day comes, as she revealed to PEOPLE that all her family will be at the hospital.