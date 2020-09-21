Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper, 9, Rocks Custom Mask from Mom's Fashion Label: 'So Sweet'

Harper, 9, looked every bit the next-generation fashionista as she dressed head to toe in Victoria Beckham for her mom's digital presentation

Victoria Beckham's daughter has nailed the safety/style combo.

On Monday morning, the fashion designer showed off 9-year-old Harper Seven's glam look that was put together for her in honor of her mother's latest digital presentation for her Spring Summer 2021 collection.

Rocking a child-size version of the Long-sleeved Panelled Midi Dress in Floral Print ($1,850) from the Pre Autumn Winter 2020 collection, Harper accessorized with a protective facemask in the same print, "made specially for her by the atelier team," Victoria explained in her Instagram post.

The former Spice Girl gave a closer glimpse at her daughter's dress and mask on her Instagram Story, saying, "So this is the dress that the atelier have made for Harper to wear to the presentation."

"And look, they even made her a cute little mask in the same print, which is just so sweet," added Victoria, 46, of the mask, which also boasted Harper's initials in red stitching. "I have to say, she looks absolutely incredible in this dress. Such a pretty print."

Photos posted from the presentation to both Victoria and husband David Beckham's Instagram account showed the whole family (aside from eldest son Brooklyn Beckham) gathered for the socially distant show.

Aside from Harper in her purple-and-yellow ensemble, the rest of the group — dad David, 45, plus big brothers Cruz David, 15, and Romeo James, 18 — donned black-and-white attire and matching black masks.

"My favourite (and only) guests this season! 😂" Victoria joked in the caption. "Love you all so much @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx we missed you @brooklynbeckham @nicolannepeltz."

Actress Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn's fiancée, wrote in the comments, "Beautiful family! ❤️ we miss you all so much!!"

While Victoria's career is primarily fashion-focused these days, she's not afraid to tap into her Posh roots from time to time with her youngest child and only daughter.

Last month, the mother of four shared a sweet snapshot with Harper, in which she held up a peace sign (a signature Spice Girls move!) as her daughter captured the mirror selfie.

"Kisses from posh and baby posh ✌🏼💕💕" Victoria captioned the post — a cheeky nod to her group nickname, Posh Spice.