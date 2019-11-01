David and Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper, 8, Dresses Up as Billie Eilish for Halloween

She’s the bad guy … duh.

Victoria and David Beckham‘s daughter Harper Seven channeled Billie Eilish for her Halloween costume this year.

On Thursday night, the Beckham parents shared social media photos of their family’s Halloween ensembles — and 8-year-old Harper stole the show as the breakout musician of 2019.

“Harper Seven LOVES @billieeilish (and a heavy eye!😂😂),” Victoria, 45, captioned a close-up shot of her daughter’s makeup look on Instagram. For her costume, Harper wore white baggy clothes, white sneakers and dyed her hair blue. She also drew black tears on her face, like Eilish in her “When the Party’s Over” music video.

Dad David, 44, shared a family Halloween photo of himself dressed up with Harper, son Romeo, 17, and son Cruz, 14. (Son Brooklyn, 20, appeared to be missing from the festivities.)

“HAPPY HALLOWEEN 🎃,” he captioned the snap.

On his Instagram Story, the retired soccer star shared photos of Harper posing like Eilish and helping her father do his makeup for his costume.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom David Beckham Instagram

Image zoom David Beckham Instagram

The father of four also revealed on his Instagram Story that one of the family’s trick-or-treating stops was at none other than Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s house.

On Thursday night, Bieber posted on his Instagram Story that he had a tasty surprise for any trick-or-treaters that showed up to his home: snow cones!

RELATED: Tori Spelling, Elton John, Julia Roberts and More A-List Fans of Newbie Billie Eilish

“Someone got her snow cone,” David captioned a photo of Harper happily holding her frozen treat. “Highlight of her night …”

“Thanks @justinbieber & @haileybieber,” he added.

Image zoom David Beckham Instagram

Image zoom David Beckham Instagram

Image zoom David Beckham Instagram

Last weekend, David took all four of his children to California, where his kids got a chance to see his commemorative statue at Dignity Health Sports Park, which is the home of David’s former team, the LA Galaxy.

“Very proud moment tonight taking the kiddies to see daddies statue for the first time,” the athlete wrote on Instagram.

RELATED: David Beckham Reveals Family Tribute on His L.A. Statue as All 4 Kids See It for the First Time

The statue, which was unveiled earlier this year, commemorates the five years he spent as a member of the team — and also packs a hidden tribute to his family.

“What do you think?” David asked his children in a video of the special moment, jokingly adding, “My bum big?”

“Your names are on the boots as well,” he added.