David Beckham Sneaks a Snap of Victoria's Belly

"Took this pic of Victoria while she wasn't looking," the soccer star, 36, posted on his Facebook page Thursday. "She looks amazing, so close now to the baby being born!"

Victoria Beckham recently said that the only person who needs to see her bare baby belly is David Beckham — but what do you do when your husband disagrees?

The couple expect their fourth child — and first daughter — any day now.