Victoria Beckham and Harper Enjoy Sweet Mommy-Daughter Spa Day: 'Happy Weekend'

The fashion designer shared a mirror selfie on Instagram of herself and 10-year-old Harper twinning in a pair of cozy robes during their day of leisure

Victoria Beckham is cherishing a little weekend rest and relaxation with her daughter.

The 47-year-old mom of four — who shares children Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper Seven, 10, with husband David Beckham — got in some girl time at the spa on Saturday.

The fashion designer shared a mirror selfie on Instagram of herself and Harper twinning in a pair of cozy, gray robes as they enjoyed their day of leisure.

"Happy weekend!! Saturday spa treatments for mummy and Harper Seven x," the Spice Girls member captioned the sweet mother-daughter snap.

Earlier this month, Harper also got to have some precious one-on-one time with her soccer legend dad during a morning stroll.

David, 46, shared photos on Instagram while taking a walk with his daughter. The duo smiled for a selfie outside before posing for another snap giving each other a big kiss.

"Daddy & Princess Leia had a lovely walk this morning 🥶 #HarperSeven ❤️," he wrote, jokingly referring to Harper's earmuffs. Victoria later commented on the post with several pink heart emojis.

The proud parents often showcase their time spent with their children on social media.

In December, Victoria shared a sweet video from the family's Christmas festivities, in which her eldest son Brooklyn can be seen dancing with his younger sister. "Someone loves dancing with their big brother. Love you," Victoria wrote in the caption.

The siblings were dressed to the nines in the clip, which was taken on the same night the family posed for a photo in front of a Christmas tree.